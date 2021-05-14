Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,662. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

