Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $19.66

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $21.18. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 11,944 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,325,200 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

