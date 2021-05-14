Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $14.74 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $22.83 or 0.00045716 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $240,100.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.