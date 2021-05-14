ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

