MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.