Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $43.50

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.