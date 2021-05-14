Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Magnite stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,784. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

