Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 620,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,424,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

