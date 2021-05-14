Luceco (LON:LUCE) Lowered to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) to an add rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

LON:LUCE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock had a trading volume of 85,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 303.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.16. The stock has a market cap of £556.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 371 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88). Also, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

