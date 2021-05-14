Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.0994

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $206,855.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 209,457,993 coins and its circulating supply is 79,755,987 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

