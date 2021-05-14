LSV Asset Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 68,136 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Xperi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.55 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.