LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,982,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TG opened at $15.28 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $514.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

