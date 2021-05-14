LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.41% of Bel Fuse worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

