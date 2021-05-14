LSV Asset Management Has $9.13 Million Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 226.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,530 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vedanta by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

