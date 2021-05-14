LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.