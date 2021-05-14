LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

CDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $194.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

