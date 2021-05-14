LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.35.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $118,118.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,307.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,134 shares of company stock worth $17,482,983 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,495.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.