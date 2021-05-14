LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White Sells 50,608 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

