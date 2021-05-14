Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

