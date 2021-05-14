Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

