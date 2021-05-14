Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.93. 9,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

