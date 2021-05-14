Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 300 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for approximately 1.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $370,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

