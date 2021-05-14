Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.