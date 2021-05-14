Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,934 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

