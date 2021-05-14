LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1,139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

