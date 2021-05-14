Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $409,578.26 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LQDT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.