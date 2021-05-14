Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

