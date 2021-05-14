Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LQDT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.
