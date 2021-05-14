Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $838.99 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.45 and a 1-year high of $880.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

