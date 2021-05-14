Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.