Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $146.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

