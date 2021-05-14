Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 996 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

