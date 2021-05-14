Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 24,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

