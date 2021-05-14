Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.80 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

