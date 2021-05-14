Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMNR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

