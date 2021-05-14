Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price cut by Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

