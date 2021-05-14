Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 634,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 566,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Life On Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

