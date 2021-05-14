Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

