Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 23,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

