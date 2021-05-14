LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 304,825 shares.The stock last traded at $181.01 and had previously closed at $167.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.