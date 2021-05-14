Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

