Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

