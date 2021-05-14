Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for about 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,129. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

