Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

LEG stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $1,345,068. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

