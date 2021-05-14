LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €164.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.78 ($160.91).

LEG opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.95.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

