Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $33,692,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $3,631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 78.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76. Lear has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.