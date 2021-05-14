Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 257.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 19,540.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

