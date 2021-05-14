LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 170,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 171,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

