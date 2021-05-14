Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Lazard has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

