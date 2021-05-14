Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

