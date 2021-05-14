Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 508.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

